Liberia: Fake Presidential Candidates Arrested

Nimba County — Two persons purporting to be Presidential Candidates in Nimba County have been arrested, according to our correspondent in the county.

Our correspondent said the Election Magistrate of Upper Nimba, Milton Paye has informed the police in Sanniqullie to arrest and bring to Justice two persons claiming to be Presidential Candidates from an recognized political party known as the Poor People Party (PPP).

According to our correspondent, the two purported presidential candidates' photos have been posted to public places and on various walls in Nimba County.

According to Magistrate Paye,the National Election Commissioner (NEC) only registered twenty Presidential Candidates and not twenty-one as being claimed by the two individuals.

A letter from the office of the National Election Commissioner, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent states, that, "As you may be informed the nomination process for the 2023 general and presidential elections is over, with the total of twenty (20) Presidential Candidates in the Presidential category of the elections."

What appears to be a serious undermine of our peace process is publicly been displayed by some unauthorized persons as far as NEC is concerned as there are some unscrupulous individuals who are distributing flyers and asking citizens in the county cast their votes for them in their campaign messages.

They are also confusing electorates by telling them that they are Presidential Candidate, Eric B.Nuahn and Vice Presidential Candidate, Eric Tiawuah and telling the citizens that they are on number 21 of the presidential ballot papers of the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Based on these findings, NEC noted, "We write to request your good office to arrest them and to bring them to public attention for misleading campaign messages and everything they have done criminally to bring the credibility of the National Election Commissioner to question."

According to Magistrate Paye, NEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections on October 10.

In another development, police in Nimba County have arrested and charged two persons over a recent violence in District#4 which led to the death of one person.

The Nimba County Police Commander, Dixon P. Kemokai told our correspondent that the recent incident which occurred in Soe VanyenglayTown was not about political parties or elections but a confusion that erupted among some young men which led to the death of a person.