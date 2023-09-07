Liberia Needs Radical Change

The Liberia Restoration Party Standard-bearer Allen Roosevelt Brown Jr. has disclosed that the people of Liberia need radical change to bring greater opportunities to the country.

Mr. Brown said if Liberians want radical change in the country, they have to elect the party that is about to bring that change they desire. According to him, the presidency is where you need to do what needs to be done to give your people the radical change they want.

He said most Liberians wake up in the morning and do not know where they will get their first meals. "I know this because I am part of the feeding ministries in Liberia," he added.

Mr. Brown disclosed that his feeding program has felt over a hundred thousand women and children in Liberia and the more you feed them the more their demands.

He pointed out that, "As a leader you can establish a policy that will enable every Liberian to feed three times a day. We need to feed our people and make sure that no one goes a day without a meal," he added.

Mr. Brown disclosed that when sure policy is implemented it will meet some critical needs that Liberians will benefit more.

He further stated that the reason for which he is seeking the presidency is because he could do more for the people of Liberia. "I can meet the needs of our people," he promised.

He pointed out that he has imparted the lives of many Liberians who got involved in incidents in the Republic of Ivory Coast where they were taken care of. "I gave them some food and provide shelter for them," he added.

Mr. Brown disclosed that the son of Unity Party(UP) Standard-bearer Joseph Boakai Junior was involved in the feeding process in Ivory Coast with other Liberians.

He further stated that his involvement in the feeding process of Liberians did not start in Liberia but in the Ivory Coast.

Mr. Brown assured Liberians that if they elect him as President of Liberia, he will make sure every district, town, and village dwellers benefit from agriculture investment.

He further stated that if any leadership governing its people cannot meet their needs that leadership needs to be removed.