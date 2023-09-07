Africa: Safety and Security Workshop Kicks Off Week-Long Engagements Between CAF, Loc and Government in Preparations for TotalEnergies Afcon Cote d'Ivoire 2023

The Safety and Security workshop has kicked off a week-long series of meetings between various departments between CAF, LOC and Government as the planning for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 gains momentum.

Safety and Security is one of the key elements in the successful delivery of the event that will be hosted in Cote d'Ivoire between 13 January to 11 February 2024.

Apart from Safety and Security, various other disciplines including Transportation, Competitions, and Communication amongst others, will hold key engagement meetings as part of the preparations.

CAF Head of Safety and Security, Dr. Christian Emeruwa, said the key objective is to create a safe and secure environment for fans to enjoy Africa's biggest sporting spectacle.

'We are focused on emergency response procedures, evacuation plans, and crowd control techniques for hosting a significant sporting event. We aim to provide all stakeholders with the necessary tools and knowledge to create a secure atmosphere for players and spectators. We will ensure that all Security officers and stakeholders are well-prepared and equipped to handle any challenges that may arise. This will result in a memorable experience for players, spectators, and the broader football community." Dr. Emeruwa said.

CAF Director of Tournaments and Events Samson Adamu added: "This security meeting is being held to address security and safety protocols and make sure that all stakeholders are well-informed and ready to face any possible threats or emergencies. It is great to see that Cote d'Ivoire is taking this matter extremely seriously, which strengthens our confidence that next year's AFCON will be the largest and most organized to date."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Cote d'Ivoire By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Various security personnel attended the session, including venue safety officers, training site security coordinators, hotel security coordinators, fan fest centre security coordinators, escort commanders, steward supervisors, and chief stewards.

Representatives from the International Centre of Sports Security (ICCS) and Sports Ground Safety Authority of England were also present. Additionally, General Youssouf Kouyate, the Director General of the National Police of Cote d'Ivoire and President of LOC Safety and Security Commission, attended the session.

General Kouyate said: 'On behalf of the LOC Chairman, I would like to thank you for supporting the Ivorian security forces in ensuring safety and security during the forthcoming AFCON. I want to mention that the Security and Safety Commission is currently conducting awareness-raising activities for chief stewards and venue security and safety officers. Additionally, 1,200 stewards have already received training. Convinced that our discussions will aid the Security and Safety Commission in enhancing the security measures for the upcoming test matches at San Pedro and Ebimpé stadiums; and bolster the commission members' skills, I would like to reiterate our thanks to CAF, extend a warm welcome and wish you a pleasant stay in Côte d'Ivoire."

On Wednesday, practical sessions will be conducted for all Venue Safety and Security officers and the Venue Security coordinators.