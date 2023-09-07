Guinea Midfielder Naby Keita Closing in On Comeback After Injury Setback

3 September 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita is nearing a return to action with new German club Werder Bremen after making good progress in his recovery from injury.

Keita has been sidelined since picking up an adductor problem during the warm-up before a pre-season friendly on July 14th.

The 27-year-old former Liverpool man has been undergoing individual training sessions since August 1st.

Werder's sporting director Clemens Fritz gave an update on Keita's condition, saying he is very optimistic the midfielder will resume partial team training soon.

"Naby Keita's training intensity is increasing daily. We are building him up carefully and he is no longer under pressure," Fritz said.

Fritz expects Keita to return shortly after the upcoming international break, likely around September 23rd.

That is positive news for Werder, who signed the Guinea international on a free transfer during the summer.

Keita's return will give manager Ole Werner an experienced midfield option once fully up to speed.

The player will be determined to make an impact in the Bundesliga after managing just five Premier League starts for Liverpool last term.

Keita has been sidelined since injuring himself during the warm-up for Werder's July friendly against VfB Oldenburg.

