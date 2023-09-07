Liberia: Avoid Voting On Party Lines

-Cllr Brumskine

Collaborating Political Parties vice standard-bearer Cllr. Charlyn Brumskine has appealed to Liberians to avoid voting on party lines.

Speaking at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion on Carey Street (CEIO) on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, she urged Liberians to vote for people who can provide better leadership for the country.

Cllr. Brumskine said the only presidential candidate who has the best leadership ability to bring an end to the current alleged bad governance is Alexander Cummings.

She urged all Liberians to see Mr. Cummings as an alternative during the October presidential and legislative elections.

She mentioned that Liberia under a Cummings administration will experience good education, health care services, youth empowerment, and job creation, among others.

Cllr Brumskine noted that because of the alleged bad governance under footballing President George Manneh Weah, Liberians are facing extreme hardship.

The CPP Vice Standard-Bearer maintained that Cummings' high standard of leadership was demonstrated during his days at Coca-Cola and noted that the CPP strongman can use similar skills to transform Liberia if he is given the chance.