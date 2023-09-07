Liberian Youth Attend Summit On Non-Violence Election

A local group, YOCEL and partners with support of the United Nations Development Program end an intensive summit on regional youth participation and non-violence election.

At the summit, participants were cautioned on the danger and economic effect of pre and post-election violence. They were urged to serve as peace ambassadors in their various communities, districts, and counties during and after the October 10th elections.

The third regional summit was held under the theme: "Together Summit." It was held separately in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County and Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County respectively, bringing together youth groups from nine counties, including Grand Gedeh, Grand Bassa, Rivergee, Rivercess, Maryland, Margibi, Montserrado, Sinoe, and Grand Kru.

Delegates reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful elections and to protect the peace that Liberians have enjoyed in the past 17 years since the end of the 14-year civil war.

The second phase of the third regional youth Summit was taken to Ganta City, Nimba County on Sept. 1, 2023. It brought together more than 150 youth from Lofa, Bong, and Nimba counties.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Beyan Flomo Pewee, said the objective is to mobilize young people across Liberia's 15 counties and 73 electoral districts to advocate for peaceful elections and commit to supporting their political leaders in upholding the Farmington River Declaration, a commitment that was signed by all political parties to maintain peace in the country during and after the October elections.

Mr. Pewee emphasized that the initiative serves as a cornerstone in ensuring a peaceful and harmonious electoral process, noting that the summit represents a comprehensive strategy aimed at uniting Liberia's youth and rallying their commitment to principles of peace and transparent electoral process.

He said the Together Summit transcends mere gatherings of young people, disclosing that the summit encompasses the symbolic act of signing a petition, a collective gesture that unmistakably conveys the unwavering dedication of Liberia's youth to safeguarding the nation's peace.

Also speaking at the summit, Mr. Roosevelt Zayzay, Sr., program officer of the UNDP Elections project, reassured the attendees at the Buchanan summit on UNDP's dedication to assisting the National Elections Commission and other electoral stakeholders in Liberia.

Mr. Zayzay disclosed that UNDP's support is aimed at enhancing the democratic process and fostering peace within the nation, emphasizing that Liberia is currently facing a crucial moment in which outcomes of the polls would significantly impact the country's ability to sustain peace or revert to its troubled history.

He urged young people to resist manipulation by politicians and refrain from participating in acts of electoral violence.

The gathering was also supported by the National Elections Commission, the European Union, United National Development Programme, Embassy of Sweden, Irish Aid, Liberia's Peacebuilding Office, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

