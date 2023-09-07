Liberia: Providing Remaining Funds to NEC

-Civil Society Council urges government

The National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) is urging the Liberian government to provide remaining funding to the National Elections Commission (NEC). The NCSCL is the apex body of all CSOs in the country.

Madam Loretta A. Pope, chairperson of the NCSCL in a statement dated Wednesday, September 6, 2023, pointed out that domestic financing of elections is a must and as such, there should be no excuse for providing the full amount needed to execute all remaining processes leading to polling day.

In execution of Article 77(b) of the Constitution of Liberia, eligible Liberian voters will go to the poll on October 10 to elect a President/Vice President, 73 Representatives, and 15 Senators.

Incumbent President George Weah, who is seeking a second term, faces 19 opposition candidates for the presidency.

The 2023 elections are being squarely supported by the Government of Liberia.

Recently, the Chairperson of NEC, Madam Davidetta Brown-Lassanah, pleaded before full plenary of the Liberian Senate for remaining US$3 million plus that is needed for the electoral process.

Madam Browne-Lassanah, who disclosed that the government had provided a little over US$49M to the Commission for the conduct of the October 10, 2023, Elections, maintained that the remaining US$3M plus is needed to conduct possible run-off elections.

She pointed out that the amount so far disbursed by the government represents 80 percent of the US$53M budget requested.

"The Commission needs the balance of a little over three million dollars to conduct possible run-off elections," said the NEC boss.

Accordingly, on account of the Commission's latest disclosure, NCSCL is calling on the Liberian government through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to do the needful by providing the remaining 20 percent so that the country would have a smooth electoral process.

As part of its roles and responsibilities to the Liberian society, the Council vowed to thoroughly observe the entire electoral process - pre and post-electoral activities including financing among others that have the propensity of undermining the credibility of the entire process if not provided.

"Domestic financing of elections is a must! No excuse! MFDP needs to transfer the remaining 3 million plus, which they have promised to do. We are observing the space," stated the statement captured under the signature of Chairperson Madam Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai.

"This is the first election without support of UNMIL and while the UN is providing electoral support, the Government of Liberia is primarily responsible for electoral financing," the statement added.

