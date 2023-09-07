Liberia: Cummings Tours More Markets

-As he rallies marketers and street vendors

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings continued his tour of markets in Districts # 12, 3, 7 and 15, of Montserrado County, rallying marketers, street vendors and community dwellers in support of his real change agenda that will relief Liberians out of extreme suffering and poverty.

Cummings accompanied by CPP stalwarts visited and were taken on a guided toured of several major markets including Duala, Caldwell, and Logan Town markets, admist great jubilations by hundreds of marketers, and chanted slogans "Cummings is the man we want."

Market officials lamented the many difficulties and challenges facing them including raising cost of doing business, poor sales, and deplorable and unsanitary conditions of markets.

The marketers hailed the visits of the CPP Standard Bearer and in seperate remarks pledged their unflinching support to his Presidential bid, with great hope of transforming Liberia for the betterment of all Liberians.

Cummings expressed gratitude for the rousing welcomes and urged marketers to encourage their family members, friends and loved ones to not only participate and vote in the pending October 10, but to elect competent, qualified, and responsible leadership that will transform the life of all Liberians for the better.

Cummings assured Liberians that the CPP Government is genuinely committed and prepared to revive the ailing economy, attract direct foreign investments, and create a strong private sector aimed at massive job creations for the thousands of unemployed Liberians.

The CPP Standard said upon his ascendancy as President, he has earmarked U$20 millions as loans scheme for Liberian entrepreneurs including market women to sustain and grow their businesses.

He said the interests of Liberians will take precedent in all the CPP economic policy and assured that the Liberianization policy which set aside certain businesses exclusively for Liberians will be strictly enforced.

The CPP Standard Bearer street-to-street, home-to-home, business-to-business, and markets-to-markets campaigns has taken him nearly all 17 districts within Montserrado County, which according to the National Elections Commission has the highest voting population.