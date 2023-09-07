Liberia: JNB Shows Face

Montserrado County Districts #9 and 10 overwhelmingly responded to the opposition Unity Party's Standard-bearer Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai's" Rescue" campaign Rally on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The "Rescue Rally" appeared to have attracted thousands of supporters of the former ruling UP, sympathizers, and well-wishers. The rally was held at the old Susan Berry School football field and brought together supporters from both districts who danced to campaign music and shouted pre-victory slogans.

As the Unity Party's rescue train campaign tour continues, reports gathered last week spoke of a lack of finances to support the nationwide campaign, yet citizens turned out massively with their funding.

Too many political parties have said that the former Vice President and the Unity Party does not have strong financial backing, while others said partisans and sympathizer are using their capital to campaign for the party.

Amidst those rumors, the Political leader of the party Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai vowed to defeat incumbent George Manneh Weah at the ensuing October 10 Polls.

With the shock and amusement of many critics including partisans of the Unity Party, the Party responded overwhelmingly last Tuesday, September 5, with a sugar gathering of support from its partisans and supporters in electoral Districts No. 9 and 10.

Both Districts #9 and #10 responded in astonishment which led to the Unity Party's Standard-bearer, Joseph Nyumah Boakai who is considered as the "Rescue-1," openly shared tears of joy at the moment.

It seems to be that the 'RESCUE TRAIN' as it is called continues to be certified moment after moment along the Tubman Boulevard belt into the Old Road of Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

Moments after they arrived at the old Susan Berry School sports patch in Congo Town opposite the EJS Ministerial Complex, the sugar gathering began uncontrollably causing huge traffic block for people who were leaving the ELWA and even those who were heading toward the Paynesville area.

Passersby, commuters as well and partisans with touching music cheered to time as hope for a possible comeback of the Unity Party Government was seen joyfully on the faces of party loyalists.

Supporters also sang anti-establishment songs, with lyrics such as, "Our pa sorry, we made mistake, we thank God, we get our voting cards, our one vote can make Boakai win, Boakai we love you and it's you we want," and many several songs for the Rescue team.

Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai then extolled the huge turnout of partisans and supporters of the UP in District 9&10 expressing optimism that indeed the people's minds were certainly made up for change.

"We the rescue team will maliciously beat incumbent George Weah disgracefully at the ballot box in October. He has failed the Liberian people and the people have decided to overwhelmingly reject him," JNB added.

The Rescue One reminded those wishing to be lawmakers that there would be no brown envelopes or under-carpet ideology under the UP-led government promising transparency and accountability at all levels in the UP administration.

He furthered that his leadership will not condone any form of bribery noting it will begin with the lawmaker representing the people.

Voters are of mixed views as to who to vote for come October as the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and the Unity Party are seriously commanding thousands of supporters in Montserrado County and other counties since the start of campaign.

As it stands, three front runners could take the first three places in these elections on October 10 which include, incumbent George Manneh Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party (UP) and former Coca-cola Company Vice President Alexander Benedict Cummings of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP).

