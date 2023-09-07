Gabon Coup Leaders Free Former President Bongo on 'Health Grounds'

7 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

A week after his ouster, former Gabonese President Ali Bongo can now move about freely, The East African reports.

Gen Brice Oligui Nguema, the Chairman of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, also the transitional President, said on Wednesday night that Bongo was a free man.

In a statement broadcast on Gabonese state television channel Gabon 24, Col Ulrich Manfoumbi, the spokesman for the ruling junta, said that "given his state of health, former president Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad to undergo medical check-ups".

After losing power in a coup on August 30, Ali Bongo was kept under house arrest.

The former head of state had suffered a stroke in 2018 while on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. The illness kept him out of office for almost 10 months. During this time, he was treated in Morocco.

Since his illness, the former president has suffered some after-effects in the way he speaks and walks, but he himself says that he was "feeling better."

A few hours after taking power on August 30, General Brice Oligui Nguema cited Bongo's illness as one of the reasons why the army took power.

Brice Oligui stated that Ali Bongo had been "retired now."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.