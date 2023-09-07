Nigeria: No, Bola Tinubu Has Not Suspended Courts in Nigeria Over Fear of Disqualification As President

7 September 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Muktar Balogun

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claim that Nigerian president Bola Tinubu has suspended all courts in the country over fear of disqualification. But there are no news reports of this in any credible news platforms in the country.

"Just In: Presidential Candidate Tinubu Announces Suspension of All Courts in Nigeria, Citing Fear of Disqualification," reads a post on Facebook.

The 26 July 2023 post says, in part: "He stated that he was suspending the courts in order to 'protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure the fairness of the upcoming election judgment'."

Bola Tinubu was elected president in Nigeria's 25 February 2023 general election. His victory was met with stiff opposition from Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who came second and third in the polls.

The post has a link that takes readers to a website called Igbo Times Magazine.

It has attracted likes and a few comments, with one of them calling for "rebellion" in the country.

Similar posts are found here and here.

But is the claim true? We checked.

False news

The suspension of the court of law would be very big news in a democracy. That alone is reason enough to doubt the credibility of this particular claim.

Africa Check searched credible news platforms across the country for reports on the suspension of the courts and found nothing like it.

On legal challenges against Tinubu's victory, a 1 August report on the court processes said that the presidential election petition tribunal was expected to deliver its verdict before the end of September.

The judiciary, in a constitutional democracy like Nigeria, is not under the direct control of the president. This arm of government preserves the rule of law and is independent and impartial, according to Nigeria's 1999 amended constitution.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.