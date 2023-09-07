Liberia: Libria - 21 Communities Youth Chairs of Montserrado District Eight Endorse Rep. Gray's Reelection Bid

Monrovia — Twenty-one youth chairmen of the 21 communities comprising Montserrado County District 8 have disclosed a Memorandum of Understanding, between them and Representative Acarous Gray, for which they have endorsed his reelection bid.

The youths under the Banner, United Youth of District 8 noted that the MOU is a notarized document, which they will hold Representative Gray for if he fails to live up to an agreement with said instrument.

The Spokesperson of the youths, Anderson Keal told a team of journalists on Wednesday, September 6, that the youth have unanimously decided to support Representative Gray, based on his consent to sign the MOU, after other candidates failed to sign.

Keal said the group jointly carried out a month of intense scrutiny, evaluation, and discussion to determine which of the candidates deserved their political support and realize that Representative Gary was willing to commit himself to developmental activities in the district.

"We firmly believe that Hon. Acarous Moses Gray is the most qualified and dedicated individual to represent the interests of the young people of our beloved district," Keal stated.

Besides, the MOU, he said the United Youth also realizes that Representative Gray has lived up to several promises made during his representation at the lower house.

These tangible according to Keal include hundred present funding for the construction or leasing of a youth center, to be named, District 8 Youth Center, sponsorship and provision of at least one foreign merit-based academic scholarship, annually to the district, creating and ensuring employment opportunity for young people across all communities in the district, providing annual constituency report that is open to stakeholder and citizens within the district and sponsoring and promoting non-violence campaign messages, particularly among young people.

"We are cognizant of Hon. Gray's strong commitment to legislating for the betterment of our country, including District 8," he added.

Keal was unique about the recent IRED report which indicated that Representative Gray has performed admirably, which he sees necessary to further reinforce his reelection.

This accomplishment, according to the United Youth of District 8 Spokesperson, speaks volumes about Representative Gray's ability and willingness to serve the public with passion, commitment, and selflessness.

The youth group grimly believed that Gary possessed the vision, leadership, and integrity needed to bring about meaningful change in the district, owing to his lack of fear to commit himself to the MOU.

Keal added that the endorsement of Representative Gray does not in any way suggest that the youth are supporting President George Weah's reelection bid, as various youth have the respective presidential candidates of their choice.

He however maintained that the youth group will discuss if there is be possibility of unanimously supporting a particular presidential candidate.

Keal then urged youths of Montserrado County District 8 to give their support to the reelection bid of Representative Gray.