Liberia: NEC Magistrate Orders Arrest of Two Fake Presidential Candidates in Nimba

7 September 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee, Nimba County

Ganta, Nimba County — Upper Nimba's Election Magistrate, Milton Paye, has officially instructed the Sanniquellie Police to apprehend and bring to justice two fake presidential candidates purporting to represent the "Poor People Party", whose campaign materials have been unlawfully displayed in various public locations across the county.

Magistrate Milton G. Paye asserted that the National Election Commission recognizes only 20 official presidential candidates, not 21, as per the letter from the Office of the National Election Commission, which is now in FPA possession.

The letter states, "As you may be aware, the nomination process for the 2023 general and presidential elections has concluded, with a total of twenty (20) presidential candidates officially registered for the presidential category of the elections. Certain unauthorized individuals are publicly distributing campaign flyers and urging voters to support their candidacy while falsely claiming that Eric B. Nuahn, the presidential candidate, and Eric Tiawuah, the vice-presidential candidate, are listed as Number 21 on the 2023 Elections presidential ballot paper. In light of these actions, we kindly request your esteemed office to apprehend them and make their misleading campaign activities and any potential criminal actions public knowledge, thereby casting doubt on the credibility of the National Election Commissioner."

Magistrate Milton G. Paye further emphasized that the National Election Commission is fully prepared to oversee a transparent and credible election on October 10.

In another development, the Nimba County Police have arrested and charged two individuals in connection with recent violence that occurred in District Number 4, resulting in the unfortunate death of one person.

Nimba County Police Commander Dixon P. Kemokai confirmed to our correspondent that the recent incident in Soe Vanyenglay town was not politically motivated nor related to election matters. Instead, it stemmed from a dispute among individuals, tragically leading to one person's demise.

Initial reports had suggested that the ruling party had accused the opposition Unity Party of involvement in the incident, but the police have stated unequivocally that no political party was implicated. The incident transpired at 12 AM during the night hours.

The individuals charged and sent to court have been identified as Anotmy Saye Parlay Flahn, aged 14 and 17, respectively.

