Liberia: 'Pres. CDB King Did Not Refuse to Resign' - Grandson Reveals in Townhall Discussion in Pennsylvania

Bensalem, Pa. — Mr. Charles Ebu King, AKA Coach King, Former Deputy Director of Police for CID Affairs, Republic of Liberia, says President Charles Dunbar Burgess King,17th President of the Republic of Liberia, did not refuse to resign when pressured to do so. Mr. Charles E. King said when the President was asked to resign, he did so peacefully, prioritizing the welfare of Liberia. "When C.D.B. King was asked to resign, he did not object, he did put up a fight and he did not bring war on the Liberian People. He resigned in the interest of Liberia because that was what everybody wanted", stated Mr. Charles E. King emphatically.

Speaking with much flair and vigor recently at a TownHall and Panel in Pennsylvania, United States, a discussion organized by The Liberian Women Advocacy to End Violence in Liberia (LWATEVL) and the University of Liberia Alumni Association-DMV Chapter held in Beltsville, Maryland, USA, the grandson of Former President C.D.B. King implied that his grandfather was a Patriot and Statesman to the very end. He said regardless of what was happening at that time, President King respected the will of the people to leave office. He did not think he could've stayed on and fought. He listened to the people and did what they wanted and saved the Country any further problems. He put Liberia first. But we can't say the same for today, can we? Questioned Charles King.

Serving as Guest Speaker at a TownHall and Panel Discussion on the Topic:"Detoxifying Our National Discourse", Mr.Charles King lamented the lack of patriotism amongst Liberians today, specifically chastising those who regularly voice opinion that nothing good happened in Liberia since 1847. Mr. King was demonstrative in lamenting this lack of appreciation and respect for Liberia's founding fathers and Mothers whom he stated though faced with insurmountable challenges in the founding of the Liberian Nation but were determined and succeeded in their quest for independence in pursuant of the desire for self-actualization and self-determination.

The Security Expert called out the Progressives of Liberia faulting them for sowing seeds of discord amongst Liberians via divisive rhetoric of "Them versus Us". Mr. King said the Progressives lied about issues in Liberia, spread hateful propaganda, inflamed existing problems that were otherwise resolvable, all intended to incite the population against the government of the time. "They succeeded in destroying the Country", he lamented. Mr. Charles King equally challenged Liberians to end the division and come together for the betterment of the Country. He encouraged each Liberian to get involved in efforts to rebuild the Nation. Mr. King made a passionate appeal to Liberians to pay specific attention to the youth population. He said if Liberia must arise from the abyss of nothingness, then the youths must be prioritized. Mr. King informed Participants at the Event that he has been working with a cross section of Liberian youths in various Counties, providing them with factual accounts of Liberia's history to instill a sense of pride in them about their Country. Mr. King's work with the Youth includes skills training in various technical disciplines so that they become marketable and will be able to contribute meaningfully to the restoration of the Country.

Coach King is the Founder and Managing Director of Hawa Security Systems Inc. He is former Deputy Director of Police for CID Affairs, Republic of Liberia, Former Assistant Director of Police for Administration, RL, Former Assistant Director of Administration, Special Security Services, Executive Mansion, RL, Former Deputy Director for

Administration, GSA, RL, Former Member of President Tolbert's Commission on Smuggling, Narcotics.