Liberia: Red Cross Launches U.S.$20,000 Local Appeal to Support Flood-Affected Communities

Monrovia — The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has launched a local emergency appeal fund of US$20,000 to provide vital assistance to communities affected by the recent flooding in Liberia. The heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure, displacing residents and leaving them in urgent need of support.

Communities such as Kru Town in Robertsport City, as well as Kpatawee, Rubber Factory, Civil Compound, and Brooklyn communities in Bong County, have been severely impacted by the floods. Red Hill, Crawhole, and Doe Communities among others are also affected on Bushrod Island. The situation has been described as "extremely devastating" by the Red Cross's initial assessment.

To address the urgent needs of the affected communities, the LNRCS is appealing to individuals, organizations, businesses, government entities, and foreign partners to contribute to the emergency appeal fund. The funds raised will be used to secure food and non-food items for those in urgent need.

The situation is expected to worsen as the National Disaster Management Agency's Weather bug predicts continued heavy rainfall throughout September. Therefore, it is crucial to mobilize support and donations to aid the affected communities in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarnga, Bong County, and parts of Monrovia in Montserrado County. We need to also be prepared to help those who may come to us in the days ahead.

The LNRCS, a vital pillar of hope and support for affected communities, is currently facing an insufficiency of resources to effectively sustain its humanitarian operations and address critical needs. The Liberian Red Cross is therefore calling for urgent support from all sectors to help these communities recover quickly and build resilience against future shocks.

The LNRCS recently highlighted the pressing humanitarian needs within communities that demand immediate action. Liberia faces various humanitarian challenges, including natural disasters, inadequate access to clean water, food insecurity, and heightened socioeconomic vulnerabilities. In commemoration of World Humanitarian Day, the LNRCS emphasized the significance of addressing these challenges through local action, resource mobilization, and collective participation.