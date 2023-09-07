Liberia: Senate Adjourns Following Two Weeks of Special Session

Monrovia — The Senate reconvened on August 22 for a Special Session to consider what it calls time-bound matters of national interest, consistent with Article 32(b) of the 1986 Constitution.

In his closing statement, Senate Pro Tempore Albert Chie said that the Senate was successful in approving some of the agenda items that were earmarked for the Special Session.

Pro Tempore Chie also announced that the Liberian Senate successfully confirmed seven Commissioners of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission, who were recently nominated by President George Weah. However, he was quick to mention that, although the Commissioners were confirmed, the Plenary mandated him not to communicate the results to the executive until all financial obligations for the unexpired portion of the tenure of those Commissioners who were not nominated on the new board of Commissioners are settled by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Additionally, the Senate received a positive update from the Board of Commissioners regarding the upcoming October elections.

According to Senate Pro Tempore Chie, the Senate also ratified the Amended and Restated Mineral Development Agreement between the Republic of Liberia and the Bea Mountain Mining Company, aiming to continue developing gold resources in Western Liberia. This Amendment contains improved revenue and benefits for the Government and the people of the host communities.

At the same time, the Pro Tempore disclosed that the Public Health law was informally discussed by the Senate, and the debate will continue upon the Senate's return in the last quarter of this year, among other topics.