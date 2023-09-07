Liberia: Meet Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine - Liberia's Legal Luminary and Compassionate Humanitarian Bringing Transformation and Hope

opinion

Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine is an exceptional individual who not only possesses extraordinary legal acumen but also demonstrates an unwavering commitment to effecting positive change in society. The Vice Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) is an outstanding luminary who is revolutionizing the legal landscape of Liberia while uplifting her community in multifarious ways.

As a selfless educator, Cllr. Brumskine imparts her vast reservoir of knowledge at the esteemed Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law, pro bono. Her dedication to teaching extends far beyond the confines of the classroom, as she actively mentors young girls, empowering them to seize future opportunities and realize their fullest potential. By investing in the next generation, Cllr. Brumskine is shaping a brighter future for Liberia, one aspiring leader at a time.

Cllr. Brumskine's impact transcends academia, as she has spearheaded groundbreaking legislative initiatives that have transformed the legal landscape of Liberia. Her visionary leadership has led to the successful enactment of the Anti-Human Trafficking Law of Liberia, the Land Right Act of Liberia, and the Financial Institution Plan of Liberia. Through these trailblazing efforts, she has championed the rights of the vulnerable, ensuring justice and protection for all.

Recognized for her exceptional achievements, Cllr. Brumskine was honored with the prestigious Liberty Young Achievers Award in 2019. Her influence extends well beyond national borders, as she has been lauded as the 31st most inspirational female in Africa for the year 2021. These accolades serve as a testament to her unwavering dedication and the profound impact she has had on countless lives.

When tragedy struck the Liberian Government Hospital in 2021, engulfing it in flames, Cllr. Brumskine swiftly stepped in to provide assistance. A donation of 75,000 LRD was made to aid in the hospital's recovery efforts, ensuring that vital medical services could continue to be delivered to those in need.

As the dawn of 2023 arrived, Cllr. Brumskine took it upon herself to bring joy and nourishment to patients at the Liberian Government Hospital. A cooked meal was prepared and served, bringing comfort and warmth to those undergoing treatment during a time that often feels lonely and challenging.

But Cllr. Brumskine's dedication to the well-being of patients did not stop there. In the same year, she allocated a remarkable 30,000 LRD to cover medical bills for individuals receiving care at the Liberian Government Hospital. This act of kindness eased the burden on patients and their families, allowing them to focus on healing and recovery.

Recognizing the critical need for surgical procedures, Cllr. Brumskine generously provided an additional 30,000 LRD to purchase fuel for surgeries at the Liberian Government Hospital in 2023. This contribution ensured that life-saving operations could be conducted without delay, offering hope and a chance at a healthier future for those in need.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and support, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine joined forces to make a substantial donation of 1,880,000 LRD (equivalent to 10,000 USD) to the Liberian Government Hospital in 2023. This invaluable contribution was directed towards procuring essential medical supplies and fuel and providing financial assistance to dedicated volunteer workers. Their unwavering commitment to the well-being of the hospital and its patients is truly commendable.

Education is a cornerstone of progress and empowerment, and Cllr. Brumskine recognizes its significance. In 2022, she allocated an impressive sum of 1,000,000 LRD to provide scholarships for deserving students in Bassa. This investment in the future generation reflects Cllr. Brumskine's belief in the transformative power of education and her commitment to nurturing young minds.

In addition to her legal accomplishments, Cllr. Brumskine is a compassionate humanitarian. She has provided vital support to children in need during major holidays in Liberia, spreading joy and hope to those who need it most. Furthermore, she has generously supported various Bassa Gospel musical artists from 2021 to 2023, nurturing the vibrant cultural scene and promoting local talent.

Cllr. Brumskine's commitment to improving living conditions is further exemplified by her efforts to enhance infrastructure. She is lighting up Buchanan City in some of the darkest and most vulnerable communities by supplying solar lights to illuminate areas that were once shrouded in darkness. Additionally, she has initiated the construction and rehabilitation of many hand pumps from 2022 to 2023, ensuring access to clean water for those in need.

When it comes to choosing the best candidate for Liberia, casting your vote for the Cummings-Brumskine ticket is the epitome of wisdom. With Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine's exceptional legal expertise, unwavering commitment to justice, and remarkable humanitarian efforts, she stands as an emblem of transformative leadership. Trust her as a second in command to an immaculate leader, Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings, to steer Liberia towards a brighter future where progress and prosperity reign supreme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prepare to be amazed by the exceptional philanthropic endeavors of the esteemed Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine. With a heart overflowing with compassion and a commitment to making a positive impact, Cllr. Brumskine has consistently demonstrated her dedication to uplifting communities and improving the lives of the Liberian people.

In 2022, Cllr. Brumskine extended a generous donation of 50,000 LRD to the Bassa Union Translations Choir of Liberia (BUTCAL). Recognizing the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Liberia, this contribution served as a testament to Cllr. Brumskine's unwavering support for the arts.

These exceptional acts of kindness and generosity are a testament to Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine's unwavering commitment to serving the Liberian people. Her actions transcend politics, demonstrating a genuine concern for the welfare of her fellow citizens. With Cllr. Brumskine at the side of Mr. Cummings, Liberia can be assured of leaders who not only understand the needs of the people but actively work to address them.

Vote CPP! Vote for real change! Vote for the Cummings-Brumskine ticket at #4 on the ballot paper!!

Cephas MMD Flanzamaton, Head of Media, Political Officer, and Advisor in the Office of the VSB and CPP Campaign Spokesman