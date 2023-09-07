Liberia: Paynesville FC and Bea Mountain Share Spoils

Monrovia — The opening match of every league campaign is always entertaining and tense, which was proven during the opening match of the Liberia Football Association first division League on Wednesday between big spenders Paynesville FC and the wealthy Bea Mountain FC.

The match was considered the first big match of the season because of the migration of players from Bea Mountain to Paynesville FC. The clash of two of the most talked-about teams in the league lived up to its expectations, as both teams displayed quality football at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Paynesville FC, who seem to be real title contenders, went into the match hoping to send a statement of intent against Bea Mountain. However, the match turned out to be more aggressive as the home side, the Mountaineers, were restricted to playing in their own half for most of the first half.

Paynesville got the match opener with a 15th-minute goal from H. Dean Weah after an assist from left-back Prince Negbo. Edward Ledlum, who crossed over to Paynesville FC from Bea Mountain during the transfer window, shot from close range but hit the goal post in the 19th minute, to the disbelief of the cheering away fans.

Paynesville came close to increasing their lead late, but Josiah Cea's ball rolled an inch from the goal. Paynesville FC had lots of clear scoring opportunities to put the game beyond Bea Mountain, but their players were wasteful in front of the goal. The Gold Boys of Bea Mountain leveled things in the 38th minute with a close-range header by Daniel Paye, ending the first half 1-1.

After the break, Lawrence Kumeh of Paynesville FC had his shot blocked by the Gold Boys defender Daniel Paye. In the 56th minute, Paynesville was awarded a penalty after Cea was brought down in the box by Sekou Kamara, but Paynesville's star player, Edward Ledlum, missed from six yards after the Bea Mountain keeper made a decent save. When Lawrence Kumeh thought he had scored his first goal for his new club, his shot traveled wide over the crossbar from close range after he was set up by Meshach Green in the 59th minute.

Bea Mountain responded late, but Fallah Sheriff's powerful strike was saved. The Gold Boys later took control of the match in the second half and could have won the game, but their frontmen were unable to convert several chances into goals, ending the match 1-1.

Before the big match of match day one, Invincible Eleven (IE) suffered a painful defeat to title contender Heaven Eleven FC. Heaven Eleven started the new season with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Invincible Eleven. Heaven Eleven Captain Dirkir Glay opened the scoring with a spectacular finish from his own half, putting his team ahead of Invincible Eleven at the SKD Sports Stadium in the 21st minute.

Before the match opener, Ruben King made several great saves to deny Heaven Eleven after dominating the match. Fred Livingstone increased Heaven Eleven's lead in the 38th minute. Heaven Eleven ended the first half 2-0 and had a lion's share of the ball. After the break, IE picked up their game and had three attempts on target, forcing saves out of Heaven Eleven's keeper. IE fought to get a goal back but was denied by the solid defense of Heaven Eleven FC. Fred Livingstone completed his brace with an easy finish. IE reduced the tally with a superb strike, and George Jackson added another goal for the Yellow boys with time running out. Nicholas Andrews added his side's fourth goal in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, at the Tusa Field in Gardnersville, defending champions LISCR FC sealed a comfortable win over NPA Anchors. The Shipping Boys secured a 2-0 win over newcomers NPA Anchors. In the first match at Tusa Field, Wologizi FC beat Black Man Warriors 1-0 in the second division.