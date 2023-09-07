Liberia: LFA Signs Partnership With Intel Sports

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has signed a three-year revenue-sharing partnership with Intel Sports, Liberia's exclusive sports broadcasting network.

The partnership follows a signing ceremony that was graced by the LFA president Mustapha Raji and legal officer Benedict Yarsiah, while Intel Sports was represented by its CEO Besario Borrowes who was accompanied by General Manager James Koryor.

The LFA President Mustapha Raji said he was impressed with Intel Sports for its promotion of Liberia football over the past months without any returns.

"It's a continuation of a partnership that started long ago with the investment of a Liberian-owned company, Intel Sports and so we like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the entire Intel family for joining hands with the LFA to help promote football," Raji said.

The LFA President said the partnership has been provoked after Intel Sports was seen independently giving coverage to LFA contents without any benefits.

"They started willingly investing without any returns from the FA and we realized over the period that it's a true Liberian company identifying with us in promoting the game of football and so we'll continue to partner through the FIFA + after we saw what happened during the last season.

"The partnership will now include 1st, 2nd, and Women's Divisions, Raji pled.

Intel Sports Liberia has been broadcasting exclusive sports content in Liberia for the past 18 months since its establishment in March 2022 and its CEO described the deal as "strategic" and "a historic day".

"Today is a historic day in our sojourn as a media institution...basically we're here today to sign a strategic partnership with the LFA in covering all of their activities and that of their league matches on our terrestrial network.

"I'm glad that we have been identified by the LFA based on the role we've played and we will like to do more, Borrowes concluded.

Meanwhile, the LFA president has asked the indulgence of sports lovers and followers to advertise with Intel Sports and buy more SATCOM decoders, the satellite network that hosts Intel Sports on Channel 8.

"We hope that other Liberians can advertised with Intel Sports which will be a means of selling your products on SATCOM Channel 8...it's very important that you do so by buying more SATCOM decoders because it's now the premier way of promoting Liberian football.

"...once you love football, love sports so as to promote the game because revenues generated is going to be returned to the clubs which will be used to empower, structure and supportthem," Raji added.