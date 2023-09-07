Ghana: Man Fined Gh¢7,200 for Stealing Electronic Devices

The Accra Circuit Court has imposed GH¢7,200 fine on an unemployed man, for stealing electronic devices valued GH¢10,500 belonging to a businessman.

In default convict, Adolf Kosah, 25, would spend eight months in prison in hard labour.

Kosah had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage to a door valued GH¢2,000 and stealing the devices.

A 31-year-old driver, Benjamin Botchwey, also known as Atta Armarh, an accomplished, denied conspiring with Kosah to steal electronic devices.

Botchwey, who was granted GH¢70,000 bail with three sureties, two to be civil servants, would reappear in court on October 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, one Daniel Kwadwo alleged to have taken part in the crime is currently on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah that Mr Robert Mills, a business man, is the complainant, residing at Tesano, a suburb of Accra.

Kosah, he said, is unemployed and Botchwey is a taxi driver, both living at Korle Gonno, Accra.

The prosecution said Kwadwo, a trader, who dealt in electronic devices at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange was at large.

Police Chief Insp Benneh said on June 23, 2023, while the complainant and his family left home for Church, Botchwey drove Kosah, in a taxi cab to the complainant's house at Tesano.

Prosecution said Kosah forced-open the metal gate of the complainant's house and entered while Botchwey kept watching to ensure they were not caught.

Chief Insp Benneh said that Kosah further broke into the complainant's living room through the kitchen door and stole NASCO LED television set (TV), Dell laptop computer and Amizon electronic tablet, all valued at GH¢10,500, and bolted.

The court heard that the complainant returned home and noticed the theft of his belongings with the aid of a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage and reported the case to the police.

Chief Insp Benneh said when Kosah and Botchwey were arrested, they admitted the offence.

The prosecution said the police retrieved NASCO LED TV and Amizon electronic tablet, which the complainant identified as his.

Chief Insp Benneh said efforts were underway to arrest the accomplice for investigation.

-- GNA