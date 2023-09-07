Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to SMEs

Vodafone Ghana has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the growth and transformation of Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana with the official launch of its annual SME Month.

Ms Tawa Bolarin, Director of the Enterprise Business Unit & Wholesale at Vodafone Ghana, speaking at the launch, said "SMEs are the cornerstone of Ghana's economy, contributing over 70 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product and constituting about 85 per cent of businesses within the private sector."

"Our purpose as an organisation is to connect people and businesses for a better future. We are strategically positioned to be the catalyst for the growth of SMEs. This year, Vodafone Business is going beyond traditional support mechanisms to offer a comprehensive suite of initiatives aimed at SMEs, we are not just a service provider; we are a growth partner."

At the forefront of the SME Month celebration is the launch of 4G+, a transformative step in ensuring that SMEs have access to the fastest, most reliable connectivity available.

To make this technology more accessible, Vodafone has launched a device financing scheme.

Customers can acquire 4G+ capable phones from Vodafone retail outlets and pay for them in manageable instalments.

Mr Alfred Neizer, Vodafone Ghana's Head of SME and SoHo, introduced One Business, a first-of-its-kind converged proposition in Ghana.

"One Business has been meticulously designed to provide companies with a comprehensive communication solution," Mr Neizer explained.

"It brings together website solutions for businesses, fibre broadband, mobile data, and includes free calls within employees and calls to other networks. Customers who sign up through the month of September will get a 50 per cent discount on installation," he said.

Throughout September, Vodafone will share valuable insights on the key elements that SMEs need for sustainable and profitable growth.

This information will be shared through various digital platforms and supported by its annual SME conference, the Vodafone Business Runway.

In addition to digital and radio promotions for its customers, Vodafone is offering a range of rewards, including discounts on bills, business rebranding, and smart devices.