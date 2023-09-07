Ghana: GBF Executive Member Issaka Pangasur Donates to National Boxing Teams

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) executive board member, Alhaji Abdulai Issaka Pangasur, on Monday presented two sets of branded apparel, food and beverages to the national male and female boxing teams to support their preparations for the Africa Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Seven Black Bombers namely Theophilus Allotey (flyweight), Abdul Wahid Omar (featherweight), Joseph Commey (light welterweight), Alfred Kotey (light middleweight), Seth Gyimah AKA Freezy Macbones (light heavyweight), Jonathan Tetteh (heavyweight) and David Bawah Akankolin (super heavyweight) as well as five Black Hitters namely Janet Acquah (flyweight), Ramatu Quaye (bantamweight), Anatu Mohammed (featherweight) Sarah Apew (lightweight) and Ornella Sathoud left Accra yesterday to Senegal.

They would compete for a total of 18 slots available to Africa at next year's Olympic Games in Paris, France and Mr Pangasur believes the donation could help inspire the boxers to victory in Senegal.

"We are here to reaffirm our unwavering support for the team; we believe in you and this is a way we can help push you to deliver your best for Ghana," Ibrahim Issaka, younger brother of Alhaji Pangasur who made the presentation, said.

"Freight Consult will surprise you with a much bigger package if you win in Senegal and qualify for the Olympic Games. We wish you the very best in Senegal, go and make Ghana proud," he added.

Mr Pangasur, who was elected onto the governing board of amateur boxing in 2021, also made a similar donation to the Black Bombers before last year's Commonwealth Games, where the team eventually won two silver and one bronze medals.

The GBF President, Bernard Quartey, expressed appreciation to Alhaji Pangasur for his support for the team.

"I want the Black Bombers and Hitters to join me to say a big thank you to Alhaji Abdulai for the kind gesture. He has been quietly supporting the national team boxers and coaches financially since he joined us, and we are very grateful," Mr. Quartey said.