Ghana: Castro Laid to Rest Saturday ...GJA President Commiserates With Ntc, Signs Book of Condolence

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfour, has commiserated with staff of the New Times Corporation (NTC) over the demise of its staff, Castro Zangina-Tong.

Until he took his last breath on August 1, this year, Mr Zangina-Tong, aged 58, was the News Editor and Sub-editor of the Spectator, one of the publications of the NTC.

His remains would be laid to rest at the Awudome Cemetery in Accra this Saturday, after a burial service at his residence at Dansoman Russia, a suburb of Accra.

Mr Dwumfour's words in the book of condolence opened in The Spectator newsroom read: "Professional. You exhibited and discharged your duty/responsibilities with high professionalism. You will be remembered for your commitment to work and your jovial nature. May you rest in peace."

Interacting with staff of The Spectator afterwards, he described the late Mr Zangina-Tong as hardworking, jovial, but candid journalist who did not mince words in communicating his views.

"One thing that we are going to miss about him is jovial nature. Very jovial, even though we know that sometimes he is a no nonsense man. He will tell you his mind if you have to step on his toes.

"The inky fatality has lost a gem. We are going to remember him for his hard work, his commitment to work, his seriousness towards his duties and most importantly, his high professionalism," he said.

Mr Dwumfour conveyed the condolences of the GJA executives and promised to be at the funeral to join friends, family and associates of the late Mr Zangina-Tong to lay him to rest.

Affectionately called Castro, Mr Zangina-Tong was a product of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC- Institute of Journalism), formerly known as Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

He joined the NTC on December 1, 1998 and rose through the ranks to become the Sub-Editor and News Editor in 2018 and 2021 respectively. He work in the regions and in the Accra newsrooms, covering various beats, especially the courts.

The Acting Editor, The Spectator, Georgina Quaittoo thanked the GJA President for the gesture.