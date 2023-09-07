Ghana: Lower Pra Rural Bank Staff Mark 40th Anniversary With Health Walk

Shama — The management and staff of Lower Pra Rural Bank PLC on Saturday, undertook a three-hour health walk as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations under the theme "Effectiveness of Lower Pra in rural banking for community development."

Participants, led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Isaac Kwamina Afful, amidst brass band music, walked from Aboadze through Inchaban, Ituma, Nyankrom, Shama junction to the forecourt of the headquarters at Shama.

Various branches of the bank also took part in games including table tennis, draught, oware, ludo, flip the bottle, eating of apples, musical chairs and snooker, and singing competition.

In his brief remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Isaac Afful, recalled the beginnings of Lower Pra PLC saying that, deposits, investment and dividends had improved even when some banks failed, especially after COVID-19 pandemic and global financial disruptions.

He said the bank, which was established in 1983, had grown to become one of the vibrant rural banks in Ghana with branches at Daboase, Inchaban, Anaji, Axim, Tarkwa, New Site in Takoradi, Kokompe and Essikado.

Mr Afful said the health walk and the games were for management and staff to exercise, improve their health, boosts productivity and also enhance the economy of the bank.

"And so, as we celebrate our successes in the banking and community development, we want to exercise to be ready, remain focused to become robust, productive, maintain due diligence, be buoyant and improve our fortunes and performances," Mr Afful added.

He thanked management and staff for their participation and enthusiasm and believed that the exercise would continue to be a bond for teamwork as they focused on the years ahead.