Ghana: IGP Asked to Probe Alleged Suicide By Driver in Police Cell

Cape Coast — The family of taxi driver, Kwame Egyama, who reportedly died in the custody of the Jedu Divisional Command, at Mankessim, in the Central Region, appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to initiate probe into the case.

Mr Moses Occran, father of Egyama, has asked the police to explain why they deposited the body of his son at the morgue before informing the family.

Egyama, 29, was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging in police cell.

But, the family of Egyama, who reportedly died in the custody of the Jedu Divisional Command, has accused the police of deliberately killing their relative.

The family refuted the claim that Egyama committed suicide and said they suspected foul play.

According to the family, the police deliberately created the scene to divert attention concerning the death of Egyama.

Source at the police station said that the police found that Egyama used a rope to hang himself.

The source said that Egyama, a taxi driver at Mankessim, was detained in police cell on traffic offence for defying police order to stop.

The mother of Egyama, Abena Menu, told journalists that, her son was the bread winner for the family.

Mr Occran, stressed that the IGP should investigate the case, saying the reason given by the police was inadequate.

He asked the police to explain how his son got a rope to hang himself in police custody.

Mr Occran asked the police to explain why they deposited the body of Egyama at the morgue before informing the family.

"We therefore, think the police deliberately killed him and are making up stories to cover their crime," he said.