Ghana: Let's Come Together for Victory 2024 - Veep Campaign Team

The campaign team for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer hopeful of New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said the withdrawal of the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kyerematen, from the NPP presidential race, does not call for disunity within the party.

The team appealed to all supporters of Mr Kyerematen to throw their weight behind the Vice President in "breaking the eight," despite the former minister's decision to quit the party's presidential race.

A statement released yesterday by a leading member of the Vice President's campaign team, Mr Sammy Awuku, said "this is the time to reach out to each and every one to make the 2024 campaign and election victory possible to the NPP.

The team said though challenges been faced by the NPP and country appeared to be fearsome, there would be victory at the end.

The statement gave the assurance that Dr Bawumia and his team will carry along NPP supporters and sympathisers outside the party, to once again deliver victory in the forthcoming polls.

The statement said that although the journey to victory would not be easy, with all supporters coming on board to play their roles effectively, Dr Bawumia could surely lead the party in breaking the eight.

"To all the supporters of the candidates who couldn't make it to the top five and supporters of aspirants who made it to the top five, please let's come together.

Let's solve our problems together and once again position the NPP still as the party of choice ahead of the 2024 general elections to deliver economic prosperity for our nation, Ghana," the statement said.

The Alan Kyerematen campaign team on Tuesday announce the shocking withdrawal of their candidate from the NPP presidential election schedule on November 4, 2023, after the just ended Super Delegate Conference to select the best first five out of the 10 aspirants.

Although, Alan was able to take a slot in the first five, he stated that his withdrawal from the presidential race was due to the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly, unleashed on a significant number of delegates at various voting centers across the sixteen regions.

He however stated that, in the next coming weeks, he would provide an indication on the role to play in Ghana's politics.

Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko who was a contestant of the Presidential race of the party, some few days ago also withdrawn from the upcoming run-off election to determine the 5th position.

His decision came after the NPP announced that its National Council will constitute an electoral college to break the tie between him and his competitor, Francis Addai Nimoh, who were both 5th in the just ended super delegate conference.

But in a press release, Mr Agyarko described it as unconstitutional for the National Council to shortlist a few individuals to represent the 955 individuals who participated in the first round.

He was of the view that, the establishment of an electoral college flout the party's constitution.