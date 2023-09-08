Mali - Islamist Militants Kill Dozens in Attack On Boat, Base

8 September 2023
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

At least 49 civilains and 15 soldiers were killed in two separate attacks by suspected jihadists in Mali.

At least 64 people were killed in Mali on Thursday in two attacks on an army base and a passenger ship on the Niger River.

The two separate attacks by suspected jihadists targeted the river ship near Timbuktu and a military base in Bamba in the northern Gao region, officials said. According to preliminary information, "49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed."

According to the government, the attacks have been claimed by the extremist Islamist insurgent group JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaida.

The Malian government's statement said its forces killed about 50 attackers in response to the attacks.

What is known about attacks?

Earlier the Malian army said on social media that the ship was attacked near Timbuktu by "armed terrorist groups." The vessel was targeted by "at least three rockets" which aimed at its engines, the operator Comanav said separately.

Timbuktu has been blockaded by armed groups since late August, when the Malian army sent reinforcements to the region. The insurgents are preventing the desert city from being supplied with basic goods.

The deadly attacks come as the UN prepares to withdraw its 17,000-strong peacekeeping mission MINUSMA from Mali at the government's request. The pullout is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

(AP, AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.