Liberia: Total Disrespect to Liberia's Culture

The former ruling Unity Party (UP) has described government's signing of the Lusaka Declaration which supports sexual orientation as a total disrespect to Liberia's cultural sensitivity.

Unity Party says the decision by the CDC-Government to endorse the Lusaka Declaration which calls for protection of gay rights among others, is an utter disrespect to Liberia's cultural sensitivity.

OKFM has in its possession a document emulating from the 2023 Democracy Summit held in Lusaka, Zambia signed unto by Liberia's Foreign Minister, Maxwell Kemayah without reservation calling for respect of individuals' sexual orientation.

However, UP Secretary General, Amos Tweh said signing the Lusaka Declaration without reservation clearly shows that the Liberian Government is promoting gay rights against Liberia's cultural practice.

Tweh asserted that the government has overlooked, downplayed, and completely disrespected Liberia's cultural sensitivity by signing unto the declaration without having broad based knowledge of the document it signed.