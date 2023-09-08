Liberia: Police Chief Rubbishes U.S.$9,000.00 Claims

By Lincoln G. Peters

Liberian Police Inspector General Col. Patrick T. Sudue has termed as completely erroneous and misleading, allegations that he squandered US$9,000 intended for officers who are providing security in Grand Cape Mount County.

Col. Sudue's statement came against a claim made by a panelist on Spoon Network on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 during the broadcast house's night-time talk show.

The panelist read document allegedly addressed to the Ministry of Justice from the Liberia National Police (LNP) through Col. Sudue, requesting US$9,000 to be disbursed to security officers in Grand Cape Mount County.

The money was intended for members of the Joint Security and LNP officers who are on a peace mission in Grand Cape Mount County to mitigate electoral violence.

However, it was reported that Col. Sudue received the money and diverted it to his personal use, and left the security officers in the dark.

However, responding to the allegations at an elaborate press conference, on Thursday, 7 September 2023 at the LNP headquarters in Monrovia, Col. Sudue described the allegation as false and misleading.

Mr. Sudue urged journalists, especially Spoon Talk talk show panelists to reach out to relevant authorities whenever there is an allegation surrounding the institution or individuals to avoid making the station lose trust.

He maintained that the information released by Spoon was erroneous and only intended to tarnish his high-earned reputation, adding that at no time did he sign for officers' money.

Col. Sudue admitted writing a communication to the Ministry of Justice requesting money to be disbursed to security officers in Grand Cape Mount County who are providing service.

But he denied ever receiving the money and diverting it to his personal use or benefits.

The police chief explained that he can't be wicked in such manner to people who are serving their country with dignity and pride.

"It's true that I wrote the Minister of Justice requesting nine thousand for officers dispatched in Grand Cape Mount County, but I didn't receive any money and eat it," said Mr. Sudue.

"Moreover, the money was sent to individual officers' mobile money accounts because whenever they want to give money, we put [it in] their bank accounts and mobile money accounts," he stated.

Mr. Sudue noted that officers in the county have received the money because the money was released by the Comptroller of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Newton Gay, to individual officers for their upkeep and stay in the county.

"I want everyone to know that at the LNP, I can't sign for money. The money [is] given and signed for by the Comptroller," Col. Sudue explained.

He added that since this election, he has not signed for any money, noting that recently, the Ministry of Justice provided a cheque which is to be matured in three days.

"The money on that cheque is for officers at Central who will be providing service for political activities," he noted.