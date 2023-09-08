Liberia: Motorcyclists Protest Death of 18-Year-Old Lad

Several angry motorcyclists have erected roadblocks and burnt tires in Johnsonville Township, Montserrado County, demanding justice for the death of a motorcyclist, who reportedly collided with a 12-tier truck transporting sand.

The accident occurred adjacent Geebah Reliable Services INC, in Johnsonville Township late Wednesday.

Speaking to the NEW DAWN on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, protesting motorcyclists narrated that the roadblock is intended to seek justice for the late Emmanuel Kollie, Jr., who was making his way home from church on his private bike and was knocked down and killed by a sand truck that was trying to overtake him in a curve along the Johnsonville road.

According to them, it is also to show how motorcyclists are being allegedly killed daily in an unfortunate manner by truck drivers.

A senior brother of the deceased, Daniel D. Momo, further explained that they were all at the church on Wednesday evening in Barnesville and after a while his little brother got on the bike and decided to make his way home when he unfortunately met his demise in an accident.

Mr. Momo continued that the late Emmanuel Kollie was his junior brother from the same mother, adding that the deceased was a son of Pastor Emmanuel B. Kollie, Sr.

According to him, the late Emmanue Kollie, Jr. was not a commercial motorcyclist, but he knew how to ride, adding that he had his private bike that he usually used for his daily activities when he was alive.

Momo revealed in tears that the late Emmanuel was 18 years old, adding that he did have a child or children.

Quoting an eyewitness, he said his brother was riding in the right direction and the truck driver, while overtaking the bike, ran into him and instantly killed him.

He said after the accident, the truck driver was not immediately available but Police informed him that they were going to close all checkpoints in Johnsonville and launch a hunt for the driver.

Some residents of the township explained that truck drivers plying that route usually are on speed even when they are approaching a curve.

However, they call on the Ministry of Public Works to erect speed brakes along the Johnson route, adding that if this were done, drivers would take time whenever they approach a speed brake.

Meanwhile, latest report received late Thursday, September 7, revealed that a person believed to be a supporter of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) died and several others were wounded yesterday while they going to attend the CDC rally held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium when a motorbike and a tricycle they riding in simultaneously collided with a bus along Japan Freeway in Gardnersville, outside Monrovia.

