Ghana: PSGH Appeals to Govt to Employ Pharmacists

Takoradi — The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, has appealed to government to address pharmacists' employment in the government health sector.

"There has been a noticeable decline in employment opportunities for pharmacists in recent years, leading to critical shortages in some public facilities. This shortage extends beyond pharmacy dispensaries and includes clinical pharmacists who play a crucial role in patient care," he added.

Dr Donkoh raised these concerns at the opening of the five-day PSGH 2023 AGM held in Takoradi in the Western Region on the theme, 'the pharmacist for national development.'

He also urged the Ministry of Health to take urgent steps to ensure that an adequate number of pharmacists were employed across the country, especially in underserved areas.

Again, incentives should also be introduced to attract pharmacists to these areas, he suggested.

On the recurring issue of posting and payment of pharmacists' house officers, Dr Donkoh said almost every year, young pharmacists were forced to navigate bureaucratic hurdles to ensure they were paid during their horsemanship.

"It is imperative that a solution is found to this problem," the PSGH President said.

He further expressed deep concern about local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, stating that, despite the Pharmaceutical Sector Development Strategy, progress had been slow in implementing the tactical plans outlined in the strategy.

Dr Donkoh, therefore, urged the government to expedite the roll-out of the strategy and make Ghana the focal point for the production of medicines in West Africa.

"The potential economic impact of a robust pharmaceutical sector cannot be underestimated, and it can significantly contribute to the growth of our nation's economy," he stressed.

He mentioned that PSGH had provided comprehensive, skill-based training to 30 pharmacists in small-scale manufacturing of herbal and allopathic medicines, stating that, at least two pharmacists had indicated their intention to establish businesses in small-scale manufacturing and compounding.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, who was the special guest of honour urged pharmacists "to continue to train, be ready, prepared and committed in serving the nation."

He said they should show valued dedication and professionalism as they provided the right remedies for the nation's health problems.

Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Naa Ayele Mensah, also noted the commitment and services of members, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harping on the role of pharmacists in national development, Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, applauded members for their resilience, despite the challenges they faced.

The AGM, he believed, must have positive impacts on the health sector in Ghana