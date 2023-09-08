Ghana, Colombia Sign Pact to Deepen Bilateral Ties

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and her Colombian counterpart, Francia Elena Márquez Mina, yesterday signed an agreement for the development of a framework for collaboration between the two countries.

The framework is expected to encompass diverse issues, including government support, private sector engagement and the development of strong bilateral partnerships and linkages.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Columbian President would endorse the framework and trigger its implementation when he visits Columbia in the coming months.

The signing of the agreement was the highlight of the Ghana-Columbia Business Forum held in Accra as part of the Colombian Vice President's two-day visit to Ghana.

The visit formed part of her tour of some African countries in pursuant of her government's effort to build and strengthen South-South cooperation, racial and climate justice and historic reparations.

The business forum which was on the theme "Business and Investment Opportunities" sought to explore new avenues of collaboration and partnership between the two countries.

Officials of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry took turns to highlight investment and trade opportunities in Ghana to their Colombian counterparts.

Touching on the importance of the framework, Dr Bawumia said it would help unlock these opportunities that lie in collaboration between the two countries in areas including trade, agriculture, energy, technology and digital economy.

"In this rapidly shifting landscape, it is essential for nations to identify strategic partners and create synergies that can drive sustainable growth. Our two countries possess complementary strengths that, when combined, can lead to remarkable achievements," he said.

Dr Bawumia said Ghana's stable political climate, robust economic growth, natural resources, strategic location in Africa, and host of African Continental Free Trade Area, offered an ideal environment for businesses that were seeking to expand their footprint on the African continent.

"Trade and commerce can flourish in relations between Ghana and Colombia. By identifying trade barriers, streamlining regulations, and enhancing transportation links, we can facilitate the movement of goods and services between our nations," he said.

Mrs Mina acknowledged the importance of collaboration between Ghana and Colombia as both countries could tap into each other's unique investment and other opportunities for social economic development.

She said Columbia was ready to share its expertise with Ghana especially in the area of technology and in return also learn from Ghana, adding that doing so would inure to the benefit of both countries.

Speaking through an interpreter, she said, after many years of bilateral relations between the two countries, it was time that it was taken a notch higher for the benefit of their people.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said Ghana was committed to deepening the long standing relationship between the two countries.