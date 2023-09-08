Africa: Ampadu Wins Africa Muscle Super Show Champs

Enterprising Ghanaian bodybuilder, Martinson Ampadu, popularly known as the "Rock of Africa," was adjudged the overall winner at the Africa Muscle Super Show held over the weekend.

The event attracted a number of bodybuilders across the African continent, including Nigeria, Togo, and Cameroon to compete for cash prizes and an opportunity to claim a pro-card.

After winning the men's physique category, Ampadu went on to pick up the ultimate prize after emerging the overall winner of the bodybuilding contest.

Speaking after the event organised by the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA) Ghana, Ampadu was delighted over the feat and the fact that he faced some stiff competition.

"The competition was not easy but I came here with one purpose and that was to win. So, I am glad I did. I am grateful to all my fans who offered me moral and financial support to be here," he stated.

"I am already looking forward to winning more medals for Ghana in future competitions and I will keep on working hard to get to the top," Ampadu said.

The manager of the athlete, Mr Van Calebs, congratulated his athlete for his splendid display at the championship.

He urged bodybuilding associations to create more of such competitions, to make Ghanaian bodybuilders very active and offer them enough competition.

"We need more of such competitions in Ghana. Currently, my athlete is preparing for the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) competition later in September," he said.

Van Calebs also called on corporate Ghana and individuals to come on board to support his athlete, saying that Ampadu had the potential to become a world bodybuilding superstar.

Ampadu has had a remarkable year thus far, having won gold at the maiden edition of the WABBA Togo Bodybuilding Championship.

He has featured in major competitions around the world and recently emerged as the winner in the men's physique category at the 2023 Bodybuilding Championship in Indonesia.