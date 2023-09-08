Ghana: OLY to Face Ekumfi United in Akwambo Cup Match

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, will travel to Ekumfi Ekrawfo in the Central Region to play as guests of Ekumfi United on Sunday, in a special Akwambo festival soccer match at the Jamiatul Mubashireen grounds formerly known as Ahmadiyya Muslim Missionary Training College.

Dubbed 'Akwambo soccer extravagansa', the game is to climax this year's Akwambo festival of the chief and people of the Nyimfa Division of the Ekumfi Traditional Area.

At stake is the coveted Nana Kwamena Kwaste II trophy.

The match, expected to draw hundreds of fans from all walks of life, will serve as an honour (Post-humous) for the late Kwamena Biney, one-time Executive Chairman of Great Olympics.

Mr Biney was also the Chief of Ekumfi Ekrawfo and Adontehene of the Nyimfa Division of the Ekumfi Traditional Area.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, the game will serve as the final preparatory game for the start of the new league season.

The Coach of Ekumfi United, Bashir Hayford, remarked that he and his charges were ready to atone for the defeat of last year, and to climax this year's Akwambo festival celebration in the grand style.

The match, which is one of the biggest highlights of the Akwambo festival, saw Great Olympics defeat their host 3-2 to win the Nana Kwamena Kwaste II Challenge Cup last year