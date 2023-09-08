Ethiopia: Serving Ethiopia Devotedly Greatest Gift of Lifetime - Premier

6 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that serving the country devotedly is the greatest gift of a lifetime.

The premier awarded today employees who have served federal government institutions for over 38 years.

Accordingly, Ambassador Girma Biru, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie and Teklewold Atnafu received special awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy said that it is a privilege to serve the country starting from family, and thanked the awardees for their contribution and service.

"You should be proud because you have loyally served the country and left your legacy to the next generation," he added.

The prime minister noted that the free transportation services rendered today in connection with the "Service Day" by taxi drivers to residents of the capital city for a few hours "demonstrates that they are following your footsteps."

Ethiopia will always thank you for effectively fulfilling your duty and being indebted to the country by serving it in your lifetime, Abiy stressed.

Although Ethiopia is facing challenges at present, the premier said lasting peace and prosperity will be ensured.

The "Service Day" being marked on this 1st day of Pagumen has been observed at national level with various activities.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.