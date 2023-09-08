Ethiopia: Serving Ethiopia Devotedly Greatest Gift of Lifetime - Premier

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that serving the country devotedly is the greatest gift of a lifetime.

The premier awarded today employees who have served federal government institutions for over 38 years.

Accordingly, Ambassador Girma Biru, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie and Teklewold Atnafu received special awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy said that it is a privilege to serve the country starting from family, and thanked the awardees for their contribution and service.

"You should be proud because you have loyally served the country and left your legacy to the next generation," he added.

The prime minister noted that the free transportation services rendered today in connection with the "Service Day" by taxi drivers to residents of the capital city for a few hours "demonstrates that they are following your footsteps."

Ethiopia will always thank you for effectively fulfilling your duty and being indebted to the country by serving it in your lifetime, Abiy stressed.

Although Ethiopia is facing challenges at present, the premier said lasting peace and prosperity will be ensured.

The "Service Day" being marked on this 1st day of Pagumen has been observed at national level with various activities.