Ethiopia: Selfless Service Tunes With Patriotism - Professor Beyene Petros

Addis Ababa — :- Serving Ethiopia selflessly tunes with patriotism as the central target of serving the nation is uplifting the population at large, Policy Studies Institute (PSI) Director-General Professor Beyene Petros told ENA.

Today is the first day of Pagumen, the 13th "month" of Ethiopian calendar with five or six days every leap year.

Various institutions at the federal and regional levels and civil servants are marking this "Service Day" with various programs.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, PSI Director-General Professor Beyene said every citizen, particularly the educated section of the society has been educated on the backs of the Ethiopian people and they must really give back.

"Giving back to the population is central. Civil service is serving the population, and that service should be selfless. This has to be tuned with patriotism," he noted.

Noting that every citizen must be thankful to Ethiopia which offers so much from what it has to educate its citizens, the professor said the elite must seriously and selflessly give back.

According to him, the ultimate target should be how much change they brought into the population by the services they provide and that must be the guiding principle rather than just asking the question how they would benefit from their expertise or position.

It is then that you properly serve the population which should be the core aim of each and every educated sector of this country, the professor pointed out.

"We got educated and the country invested in us. This is done on purpose. He or she who is educated, skilled would be leading the nation, serving in different capacities so that it is a bottom line whether in Ethiopia or in any other country."

Citizens must serve the nation professionally, he stressed, adding that it is not about self serving, not just how much you benefit; but the question is how much you give back to the population and the country.

"The central principle of serving the nation is bringing up, or uplifting the population. That is how we can measure our achievement," he underlined.

For Professor Beyene, serving Ethiopia selflessly and massively tunes with patriotism with the central target of serving the nation and uplifting the population.