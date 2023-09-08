Cameroon: Japan and WFP Unite to Deliver Vital Food Assistance to Crisis-Hit People in Cameroon and Central African Republic

Yaoundé/Bangui — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of USD $3.3 million (equivalent to 450 million Japanese Yen, or approximately 2 billion XAF) from the Government of Japan. This funding will be used to provide integrated food and nutrition assistance to people severely affected by ongoing crisis in Cameroon and Central African Republic. In Cameroon, where conflict and displacement have led to a significant deterioration in food security, WFP will use a contribution of USD $1.4 million (JPY 200 million, 840 million XAF) to implement a two-year project, lasting until September 2025. The objective of this project is to address the recovery needs and self-reliance of the affected populations.

WFP will ensure that more than 44,000 refugees, internally displaced people and vulnerable local populations, 50 percent of whom are women and girls, have access to nutritious meals and can benefit from the school feeding program.

"The Government of Japan attaches great importance to improving food security in crisis-affected countries including Cameroon and CAR, since food is the most basic of human needs. This food assistance will not only reach refugees and internally displaced people, but also school children to improve attendance and well-being," said Takaoka Nozomu, Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon.

Wanja Kaaria, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Cameroon said the support of partners like Japan remains crucial for WFP operations.

"It allows us to provide immediate food and nutrition assistance to the neediest families while enhancing their capacities to become more resilient to climate and external shocks. This brings us one step closer to our goal of zero hunger in Cameroon."

Meanwhile, in the Central African Republic, a country in the grips of a dire humanitarian crisis, characterized by devastating levels of hunger and humanitarian needs driven by conflict, displacement, and widespread poverty, WFP will use Japan's contribution of USD $1.9 million (JPY 250 million yen, 1.1 billion XAF) to improve nutrition and education through school meals. This initiative will benefit over 54,000 school children, both boys and girls in nine out of the country's 20 prefectures.

"Through this generous and timely contribution, Japan is allowing a higher number of children to return to and stay in school. This constitutes a safe space, protecting children from recruitment by armed groups, girls from early marriages and children in general from exploitation," said Housainou Taal, WFP's Representative and Country Director in CAR.

The Japan contribution comes at a critical time when WFP is facing significant funding shortfalls, despite rising food insecurity in both countries. To continue providing vital food and nutrition assistance in the next six months, WFP requires USD 86.4 million in CAR and USD 80.8 million in Cameroon.