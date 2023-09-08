Gambia to Be Represented At Upcoming G77, China Summit in Cuba

8 September 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Gambia will be represented at the G77 and China Summit, to be held in Cuba on September 15 and 16, with a high-level delegation headed by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Mamadou Tangara.

The participation of this West African nation in this relevant international conclave was confirmed by the Chancellor himself, when receiving the ambassador of the Caribbean island here this Wednesday, Rubén G. Abelenda.

At the meeting, Tangara and Abelenda discussed the preparations for the Havana event, and its current importance for the countries of the South.

Both took advantage of the occasion to also address the positive and historic relations of friendship and cooperation that exist between their respective governments and people.

The G77 and China Summit in Cuba will have as its central theme "Current development challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation, and its fundamental objective will be to draw up strategies to make humanity better, more just and truly democratic. At times when it faces complex challenges, and unity becomes essential to overcome them.

The oldest Antillean archipelago has been an active member of that negotiating bloc of developing countries, the largest and most diverse, the one with the greatest coordination, and made up of 134 States that represent 80 percent of the world's population and two thirds of UN membership.

