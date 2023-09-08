Ghana: 6 Business Operators Arrested... Over Failure to Register for VAT

Six business operators have been arrested in Accra for allegedly failing to register for Value Added Tax (VAT) with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and non-issuance of VAT invoices.

The businesses are Glitz BY Zion, dealers in female dresses, at Okponglo, Barima Doors, Barbies Glow Cosmetics, Closure & Frontal, dealers in wigs, Ntomapa Limited, dealers in fabrics, Beckap House of Beauty and Meditab Health Shop, all at Haatso.

They were arrested by the taskforce led by Manager of the Accra Central Area Enforcement Unit of GRA, Assistant Commissioner Joseph Annan.

Owners of other businesses including Papagu Furniture, Calabasas Pub, Wimbo Leo Enterprise, Godep Enterprise, Fasti Body & Hair, NJ Ventures, were issued invitation notices to report to the headquarters of the GRA, to assist the taskforce of the Authority in investigations.

Interacting with journalists yesterday, Assistant Commissioner Annan stated that, the taskforce had confiscated the point of sales (POS) equipment of the businesses to enable the GRA conduct proper checks and assessment of the erring businesses.

The actions of the operators, he said were in violation of section 41 of the VAT Act, which require of businesses to register and issue VAT invoice at all time.

Assistant Commissioner Annan explained that, the businesses which had registered for VAT, per checks by the GRA, were not issuing VAT invoice, thereby evading the payment of VAT.

He said the arrested persons would be handed over to the police, investigated and charged for their actions.

Assistant Commissioner Annan said that officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service would take the statement of those arrested after which the preemptive assessment would be made and the businesses would be required to pay immediately.

He said that the Legal Department of the GRA was building prosecution dockets of all the arrested business operators for prosecution to commence.

The Authority, Assistant Commissioner Annan said would conduct assessment of the financial and transaction records of the businesses and reconciliation to determine the revenue loss as a result of the infraction.

He said the businesses would be made to refund the revenue as well as the corresponding penalty which was set at a minimum of GH¢50,000 as required by law.

Assistant Commissioner Annan stated that the GRA was undertaking regular visits to ensure businesses already comply with the measures.