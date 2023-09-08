Nigerians Beware, 'Naija Get Help Investment' Won't Double Your Money in 45 Minutes

IN SHORT: Posts on Facebook are encouraging users to invest with Naija Get Help Investment. But the investment platform is not a registered business in Nigeria, so don't be scammed.

A post on Facebook is encouraging users to invest in a "really genuine and real" platform known as Naija Get Help Investment.

The post, dated 6 August 2023, reads, in part: "When I was told,I was thinking it was a scam or MMM, but when I gave it a try of 10k, I was credited double 20k under 45 minutes, I make a try of 25k again surprisingly I received my credit alert of 50k again between 30 minutes ..."

A WhatsApp link is also attached to the post for interested users to contact "the admin".

The post has several comments, mostly from those enquiring about ways to join.

But is "Naija Get Help Investment" legit? We checked.

Usual signs of investment scams

The promise of huge returns in just a few minutes is one of the signs of investment scams on Facebook. The claim to double users' money in 45 minutes sounds too good to be true, because it is.

Asking users to reach out via WhatsApp is another red flag. Credible businesses usually have an email address or professional-looking website.

A search of Nigeria's business register shows that no business operates by that name.

Africa Check found a suspicious-looking website named NAIJA Get Help Investments. The address on the website only says "Lagos, Nigeria - 0807" and it doesn't list a full contact number or email address, instead replacing numerals and letters with asterisks. When we clicked on the Google Map logo on the website, it took us to an address in India. These are further red flags.

The website was built using a mobile application called Instant Website Builder App, an app that allows users to create websites within minutes. Creating a website might have been an attempt to convince users of the platform's legitimacy. But none of the Facebook posts link to this website or mention it. We couldn't find proof that this website and the investment platform being promoted on Facebook are linked in any way.

Nigeria's financial crime commission previously warned the public not to fall victim to false investment schemes like this one. The commission is responsible for the eradication of financial crimes in the country.

Africa Check has investigated similar false investment schemes here, here, here, here, here and here.

To help protect yourself against online scams, read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.