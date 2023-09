More than 600 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night - September 8, 2023.

Morocco’s state television reported that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night, killing at least 630 people and injuring more than 320.

Initial reports were that 300 people died, but a government official doubled the death toll this morning.

The quake damaged buildings, forcing terrified residents into the streets for safety.

More to follow