Morocco Earthquake Kills 296 People (Provisional Report)

More than 600 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night - September 8, 2023.
9 September 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The powerful earthquake that struck Morocco's central province of Al Haouz late on Friday, killed at least 296 people in the provinces and cities of Al Haouz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, according to a provisional report of the Interior ministry.

The strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake also left 153 injured to varying degrees, said the Secretary General at the General Directorate of Internal Affairs at the Interior ministry at a press briefing.

The earthquake also caused material damage affecting a number of unpopulated areas, he said, adding that local authorities and security and civil protection services in all cities and provinces concerned are mobilized to provide the necessary assistance and assess the damage.

The Interior ministry calls on citizens to remain calm and avoid panic, he concluded.

The epicenter of the earthquake, recorded Friday around 11:11 pm (local time), was located in the municipality of Ighil, province of Al Haouz.

