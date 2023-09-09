Nigeria: Tinubu Condoles King of Morocco Over Earthquake

9 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Saturday's earthquake in his homeland, which claimed many lives.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the president commiserated with all the families who lost loved ones and those affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured.

Tinubu assured the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with them during this difficult moment of tragedy.

"In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event," the president said.

