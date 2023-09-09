Africa: G20 Summit - African Union Joins G-20

Mr Modi said AU membership will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South. A position India has touted since assuming the G20 presidency.

The African Union on Saturday joined the Group of Twenty (G-20) at the ongoing summit in New Delhi India.

"Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South! PM Narendra Modi extends a heartfelt welcome to President African Union and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani. Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed," the Office of the Prime Minister of India said in a post on the social networking platform X.

Mr Modi said AU membership will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South. A position India has touted since assuming the G20 presidency.

AU chairperson, Moussa Faki, welcoming AU's membership of the G20, said, " This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favour of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges."

India took over the presidency of the G20 in December 2022. The G20 is a group of 19 countries and the European Union whose focus is global economics and development.

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

The G20 was upgraded to the level of Heads of State/Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the "premier forum for international economic cooperation".

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating presidency. The G20 initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to include trade, climate change, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.