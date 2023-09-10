Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 2,012 (Updated)

10 September 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — At least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 were wounded, including 1,404 in critical condition, in the powerful earthquake that rocked Morocco's central province of Al Haouz late on Friday evening, according to an updated Interior ministry toll issued on Saturday at 10 pm.

This earthquake caused 1,293 deaths in Al Haouz, 452 in Taroudant, 41 in Ouarzazate and 15 in Marrakech, the ministry said in a press release.

No new deaths were reported in the provinces and prefectures of Chichaoua, Azilal, Agadir Ida Outanane, Grand Casablanca, Youssoufia and Tinghir, the same source added.

The public authorities are continuing their efforts to speed up rescue operations, evacuate and provide care for the injured, and mobilize all necessary resources to respond to the repercussions of this painful tragedy.

