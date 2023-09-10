Angolan President Offer Solidarity to Morocco After Devastating Earthquake

Luanda — Angoloan head of State João Lourenço expressed Saturday solidarity with the Moroccan people after a devastating earthquake struck Morocco, causing more than 600 deaths, hundreds of injuries and enormous devastation.

In his message, sent to King Mohamed VI, the Angolan statesman expresses his "deepest" consternation at the tragedy, as a result of the earthquake recorded in several regions of the Kingdom of Morocco.

"On behalf of the Angolan Executive and myself I present to Your Majesty and the families of the victims our condolences and solidarity, at this painful moment for the Moroccan people", reads the message reached ANGOP.

In a statement, the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior reported that until 2:00 am (the same time in Angola), deaths were recorded Saturday in the provinces and prefectures of Al Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

According to the United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, the earthquake occurred at 11:11 pm on Friday.

The epicenter was in the locality of Ighil, located 63 kilometers southwest of Marrakech.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 18.5 kilometers.