Morocco: Earthquake - World Leaders Voice Solidarity With Morocco

Rabat — Numerous world leaders have voiced their deep condolences and strong solidarity with Morocco, following the earthquake that struck several regions of the Kingdom on Friday evening.

US President Joe Biden said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco," voicing his administration's readiness "to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people."

"The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult time," he insisted.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Sovereign of Saudi Arabia, expressed his deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, praying to the Almighty to surround the victims with His holy mercy and to grant patience and comfort to their loved ones, and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Likewise, HRH Mohammed King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of Ministers, expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, praying to the Almighty to welcome the victims into His vast paradise and grant a speedy recovery to the injured.

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed his solidarity with the Moroccan people at this difficult time, praying to the Almighty to preserve Morocco from any misfortune.

King Abdellah II of Jordan voiced his country's support for Morocco following this "tragic" event.

He also extended, on his behalf and that of the people and government of Jordan, his sincere condolences and feelings of compassion with Morocco, and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

For his part, the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, extended his sincere condolences to the brotherly Moroccan people, imploring the Almighty to welcome the victims into his vast paradise, to grant a speedy recovery to the injured and to preserve the Kingdom and its people from all misfortune.

The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims and to the brotherly Moroccan people, praying to the Almighty to welcome the victims into His vast paradise, to grant patience and comfort to their loved ones, and to grant a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, also expressed his sincere condolences and feelings of compassion, imploring God to surround the victims with His Holy Mercy and to grant patience to their loved ones and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Addressing HM King Mohammed VI and calling the Sovereign Your "Majesty and dear brother", HM King Felipe VI of Spain expressed his country's "deepest feelings of sorrow" and "sincere condolences" at the "violent" earthquake that shook Morocco.

He said that Queen Letizia joined him in expressing her "most sincere solidarity with the beloved Moroccan people" and her "support and affection for the families of the victims at this time of grief."

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, said he was "shocked" to learn that a strong earthquake had struck Morocco, causing numerous casualties and material damage," expressing, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, his deep sorrow for the victims and his sincere condolences to the families.

He also expressed his confidence in the Kingdom's ability to overcome the impact of the disaster and rebuild the affected buildings as quickly as possible.

"In Russia, we share the grief and mourning of the friendly Moroccan people," said Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering his "sincere condolences for the tragic consequences of this devastating earthquake."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, expressed his solidarity with the Moroccan people, imploring the Almighty to surround the victims with his holy mercy and grant a speedy recovery to the injured.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the "brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, King, government and people."

Pope Francis also expressed his "profound solidarity" with the families bereaved by the tragedy.

Speaking on behalf of all the member states of the European Union (EU), the President of the Council of the EU, Charles Michel, said they wished to express their deepest condolences for the terrible loss of human life caused by the earthquake that shook several regions of Morocco, voicing their profound sadness.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said he "was profoundly saddened to learn of the earthquake that hit Morocco today which claimed many lives."

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Guterres expressed his solidarity with the Moroccan government and people at this difficult time, noting that the United Nations stands ready to support relief efforts.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his "great sorrow" and offered his condolences to the people of Morocco following this earthquake "with tragic consequences."

The current Chairman of the AU and Head of State of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, expressed his "solidarity" with Morocco and offered his "heartfelt condolences" following the violent earthquake.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed the sympathy of the Israeli government and people with Morocco at this painful time, and his deep condolences to the families of the victims, assuring that his country "stands by its Moroccan friends at this difficult time."

A similar reaction was expressed by Senegalese President Macky Sall, who sent his sad condolences to the "friendly and brotherly Moroccan people" following this tragic earthquake, wishing peace to the souls of the victims and a speedy recovery to the injured.