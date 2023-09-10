Egypt Offers Condolences to Morocco After Friday Night's Killer Earthquake

More than 600 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night - September 8, 2023.

Egypt extended its deepest condolences to Morocco after a powerful earthquake hit a number of provinces and cities in the kingdom Friday night leaving at least 300 people killed and injuring scores others.

A statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday 09/09/2023 expressed sadness by the loss of many lives and the extensive damage caused by the quake, saying that Egypt stands in solidarity with the Moroccan government and people during this hard time.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake reportedly damaged buildings in the historic city of Marrakech in what the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said was the strongest tremor to hit that part of the North African nation in more than a century.

The quake struck in Morocco's High Atlas mountain range shortly after 11 p.m. local time at the relatively shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.4 miles), USGS said, with the epicenter located about 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) southwest of Marrakech, a city of some 840,000 people and a popular tourist destination, according to CNN.