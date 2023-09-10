Morocco: Earthquake - Morocco Launches Operation to Deliver Aid to Disaster Areas

More than 600 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night - September 8, 2023.
9 September 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Salé — Moroccan authorities have launched a large-scale operation to deliver aid to the areas affected by the strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the central province of Al Haouz late on Friday.

At the El Arjate Civil Protection warehouse in Salé (Rabat twin city), seven trucks loaded with blankets, camp beds and lighting equipment have left the headquarters to deliver aid to the populations of the disaster areas.

Firefighters have worked tirelessly from the early hours of Saturday, loading semi-trailers to deliver aid as quickly as possible to the populations affected by the earthquake.

In addition to the Civil Protection of El Arjate, other Civil Protection units from several regions of the Kingdom are in a race against time to provide aid to the victims.

The earthquake, which struck the province of Al Haouz late on Friday, killed 820 people and injured 672, including 205 seriously, in the provinces and cities of Al Haouz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, according to an updated report of the Interior ministry.

