South Africa: DA Extends Deepest Condolences On the Passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

press release

The Democratic Alliance extends our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who have lost a dear loved one; to his beloved Inkatha Freedom Party and the Zulu Nation, who have lost a great leader; and indeed to all South Africans, who have lost a founding father.

Prince Buthelezi was a giant on South Africa's political landscape.

He will live forever in our hearts and minds as a true servant leader who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others and fighting for freedom.

Across three decades in Parliament and as a Minister in the Government of National Unity and as Acting President, he consistently demonstrated the courage of his convictions, never hesitated to speak truth to power, and was a role model for us all.

Today and always, we honour his steadfast commitment to building a peaceful, just and free nation.

It is heartwarming to us at the Democratic Alliance that he lived to witness and bless the close relationship between our two parties, which has led to a constructive working relationship in KwaZulu Natal and which culminated in the historic formation last month of the Multi-Party Charter with a shared vision of a new government to build a just, inclusive and prosperous South Africa based on opportunity, freedom and security for all of its citizens.

Even as we mourn his loss, we must also celebrate a life well lived in service of his Zulu Nation and our beloved South Africa.

Let us honour this great man in the very best way we can, and in the way he would have wanted us to, by uniting to build the peaceful, prosperous country he dreamed of.